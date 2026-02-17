Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 17 February 2026 at 20:11 IST

The Family Man Actress Praveena Deshpande Dies At 60 After Battling Prolonged Illness, Condolences Pour In

The Family Man Actress Praveena Deshpande Dies At 60 After Long Battle With Cancer, Condolences Pour In

Khushi Srivastava
Follow : Google News Icon  
The Family Man Actress Praveena Deshpande Dies At 60 After Long Battle With Cancer, Condolences Pour In
The Family Man Actress Praveena Deshpande Dies At 60 After Long Battle With Cancer, Condolences Pour In | Image: X

The Family Man Actress Praveena Deshpande Dies At 60 After Long Battle With Cancer, Condolences Pour In

Advertisement

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Khushi Srivastava

Published On: 17 February 2026 at 20:04 IST