Then Vs Now: Paris Hilton Was 'Sliving' In Her ₹72 Crore Oceanfront Home That Burned Down In LA Fire | See Photos

The LA wildfires have led to massive destruction of property in America's film and TV production hub. Fires burning in and around Los Angeles have claimed the homes of numerous celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore and Paris Hilton and led to sweeping disruptions of entertainment events. Paris had purchased the Malibu waterfront property at a whopping $8.4 million (nearly ₹72 crore) in 2021 to kickstart her new life with husband Carter Reum.

Paris Hilton with her family | Image: Paris Hilton/Instagram

The couple welcomed their first child together, son Phoenix, via surrogate on Jan. 16, 2023. Less than a year later, they expanded their family in November 2023 with a daughter named London. The house has burnt down to ashes in the wildfires. Here's how it looked before.

Inside Paris Hilton's beautiful Malibu property that was

The home, built in 1955, had three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Its stone tile floors and floor-to-ceiling windows span about 3,000-square-feet, according to the listing. In the spacious kitchen of her home, Paris shot the promo of Cooking with Paris. The home had an entrance to the beach. It had a deck that was perfect for sunbathing.

The deck with barbecues and outdoor dining space had a staircase that descended directly onto La Costa beach. The lot spanning under a fifth of an acre had a two-car garage, an outdoor shower, a walled garden and sunrise-to-sunset ocean views.

Paris watched her home burn down on live TV

Sharing that she lost her dream home to the LA wildfire, Paris Hilton wrote on social media, “Heartbroken beyond words 💔 Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience."