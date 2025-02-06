Thrice Divorced, Lucky Ali Ready To Take The Marital Plunge Again At 66 - Hairat Singer Says 'It's My Dream...'

Lucky Ali is known for songs like O Sanam, Ek Pal Ka Jeenam, Kyon Chalti Hai Pawan and many more. His concerts are much-loved events in the music industry. However, his personal life has been in the headlines more than his professional life. The singer has been married thrice and surprisingly has recently given a big hint about his fourth marriage.

Lucky Ali wants to marry for the fourth time at the age of 66

Lucky Ali recently graced the stage at the 18th edition of the Kathakar International Storyteller Festival held at Sunder Nursery, Delhi. At this festival, the singer also narrated interesting stories behind his iconic songs.

File photo of Lucky Ali | Image: X

Later, the singer said something which is now garnering a lot of limelight on social media. He has given this statement regarding his personal life.

When Lucky Ali was asked about his next dream during the festival, he promptly replied, “My dream is to get married again!” This has now sparked a huge buzz around his marriage, as he recently turned 66.

Lucky Ali got divorced thrice and has five kids

As per various reports, Singer Lucky Ali first married an Australian woman named Meghan Jane McCleary in 1996 with whom he has two children, Tawuz and Tasmiyah. The two met while working on the singer's debut album Suno. Despite their love, their marriage ended in separation after some time.

In 2000, Lucky again got married to Anahita, a Persian woman who later converted to Islam and adopted the name Inaya. Together, they had two children, Sara and Ryan, but their marriage also ended soon after.

Lucky Ali with his third wife