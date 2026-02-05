Timothee Chalamet Acts Sneaky After Being 'Caught' With French-Romanian Actress Anamaria Vartolomei In Paris Hotel, Internet Explodes

Timothee Chalamet has been on promotional spree ahead of the Oscars where he is nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in Josh Safdie's sports drama Marty Supreme. While Timothee has been a notable and rising star in Hollywood, having cemented his place in the league of the most sought after actors, his personal life has been equally in the limelight. Timothee has been dating reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner for over three years now and their numerous public appearances during this period have led to speculations that their relationship is serious.

Timothee and Kylie are making joint public appearances during the ongoing awards season in Hollywood | Image: X

However, as Timothee stepped out in Paris recently alongside French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei, internet exploded wild with rumours that he was "cheating on" Kylie. In the viral video, Timothee and Anamaria were seen coming out of a hotel. A screenshot from the clip was widely circulated online, leading many to speculate what was going on between them. In the picture, Timothee looked surprised as he noticed he was being filmed and it appeared as if he was trying to hide something.

Timothee Chalamaet and Anamaria Vartolomei snapped at a Paris hotel | Image: X

However, social media sleuths were quick to reveal the "complete picture" behind the viral image.

Fans swiftly shared the full video in which Timothee and Anamaria were seen exiting the Paris hotel alongside other friends. Their security detail was also present at all times. Many pointed out that the screenshots were giving a "distorted impression" of the situation and in reality it was just a casual meet-up. However, when the source video was taken down by the social media user, it gave rise to rumours that Timothee and his team were indulging in "damage control" after he'd been "caught".

