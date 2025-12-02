Unseen Inside Photos Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru’s Wedding In Coimbatore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru began a new chapter together as they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 1, 2025.

The wedding took place at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The couple exchanged their vows at the Linga Bhairavi temple in the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony.

Inside Samantha Rith Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru’s Wedding

After Samantha shared some dreamy pics, the newly surfaced photographs give a closer look at the sacred venue where the wedding took place. Shilpa Reddy and makeup artist Aparna Vinod shared these unseen photos. One picture shows Samantha and Raj posing with their loved ones, while another captures the couple sitting together in traditional attire during what seems to be a puja.

Inside Samantha Rith Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru’s Wedding | Image: Instagram

Another photograph shows a deity decorated with garlands and lit lamps, placed beside bowls of grains, turmeric, kumkum, and leaves, offerings usually seen in a main wedding puja at the Isha Yoga Centre.

Samantha posted photos from her intimate wedding ceremony on Instagram with the caption, "01.12.2025."

Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor reacted with red hearts, while Ananya Panday lovingly wrote, "Congratulations my beautiful best girl Sammy." Athiya Shetty, Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Radhika Apte, Varun Dhawan, Sonali Bendre, and Hansika Motwani also shared their warm wishes.

