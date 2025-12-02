Updated 2 December 2025 at 10:12 IST
Unseen Inside Photos Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru’s Wedding In Coimbatore
Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in an intimate ceremony on December 1, 2025. Inside photos from the sacred wedding ceremony are now surfacing online. Take a look.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru began a new chapter together as they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 1, 2025.
The wedding took place at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The couple exchanged their vows at the Linga Bhairavi temple in the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony.
Inside Samantha Rith Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru’s Wedding
After Samantha shared some dreamy pics, the newly surfaced photographs give a closer look at the sacred venue where the wedding took place. Shilpa Reddy and makeup artist Aparna Vinod shared these unseen photos. One picture shows Samantha and Raj posing with their loved ones, while another captures the couple sitting together in traditional attire during what seems to be a puja.
Another photograph shows a deity decorated with garlands and lit lamps, placed beside bowls of grains, turmeric, kumkum, and leaves, offerings usually seen in a main wedding puja at the Isha Yoga Centre.
Samantha posted photos from her intimate wedding ceremony on Instagram with the caption, "01.12.2025."
Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor reacted with red hearts, while Ananya Panday lovingly wrote, "Congratulations my beautiful best girl Sammy." Athiya Shetty, Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Radhika Apte, Varun Dhawan, Sonali Bendre, and Hansika Motwani also shared their warm wishes.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 until they separated in 2021. Raj Nidimoru was married to Shhyamali De between 2015 and 2022.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 2 December 2025 at 09:52 IST