Uorfi Javed Supports 'Friend' Samay Raina Amid India's Got Latent Controversy: They Don't Deserve To Go To Jail
Amid calls for a ban and boycott of Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia after the latest episode of Latent, Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram to support them.
The latest episode of India's Got Latent has courted controversy for promoting obscenity and making incestuous, lewd references. Multiple complaints have been filed and celebrities from all walks of life have been condemning Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia's comment on the show. As a result, the episode was taken down by YouTube and Mumbai police summoned both Raina and Allahbadia. Amid this, popular social media personality Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram stories to pen a long note supporting Samay Raina.
Uorfi Javed supports Samay Raina after his inappropriate behaviour in a controversial Latent episode
On January 11, days after clips from India's Got Latent went viral, Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram account to pen a long note showing her support to Samay Raina and other panellists. For the unversed, Uorfi has herself been a member of the Latent panel and her episode too courted controversy. In her note, though she accepts that the comments made in the recent episode were distasteful, she also argued that strict punishment is not needed for the same.
In her stories, Uorfi wrote, “You don't like certain people you don't like the things they do or say but demanding for them to go to jail for that? Are you serious? Ummmm… I don't know. Samay is a friend, I have his back but even the rest of the people on the panel what they said was distasteful yes but I don't think they deserve to go to jail for that.”
Uorfi Javed's support comes after Rakhi Sawant
Uorfi Javed, though an exception, is not the only one who has supported Samay Raina and the panellists in the controversy. Earlier today, Rakhi Sawant also decided to play the devil's advocate. Taking to the comment section of a social media post, Rakhi Sawant wrote, “Forgive him yaar. It’s okay to happen, sometimes forgive him.🙌 I know he did wrong, but forgive him.” While it is not clear where the actress has dropped the comment, the post is going viral online.
