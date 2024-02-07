Advertisement

Chiranjeevi was recently conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award of the Republic of India. Upasana Kamineni Konidela has not shied away from expressing pride over her father-in-law's latest achievement. As a matter of fact, Upasana pointed out how there are now two Padma Vibhushan awardees in the family.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela expresses pride over father-in-law Chiranjeevi's achievement



Upasana took to her official X handle to share a slightly older picture of her grandfather Dr. Prathap C Reddy along with her father-in-law Chiranjeevi. For the unversed, both have been conferred with Padma Vibhushans. Chiranjeevi's Padma Vibhushan was conferred as recently as Republic Day of this year. Dr. Prathap C Reddy's Padma Vibhushan was conferred back in 2010.

honoured & blessed to have 2 #PadmaVibhushan 🙏 awardees in the Family.

My Grandfather Dr Prathap C Reddy &

My Father in law Dr Chiranjeevi Konidela @KChiruTweets @DrPrathapCReddy https://t.co/F3nfmPLAA4 - my LinkedIn pic.twitter.com/hBXvDv4umA — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) January 27, 2024



The caption to the post read, "honoured & blessed to have 2 #PadmaVibhushan awardees in the Family. My Grandfather Dr Prathap C Reddy & My Father in law Dr Chiranjeevi Konidela @KChiruTweets @DrPrathapCReddy"

Upasana Kamineni Konidela had separately congratulated Chiranjeevi



On the occasion of Chiranjeevi being conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, Upasana had taken to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of Chiranjeevi. The picture featured the veteran actor surrounded by his five granddaughters including Klin Kaara who was nestled on his lap.

The caption to the post read, "What you see are five fingers that form a powerful fist Congrats to our inspiration, not just in cinema & philanthropy but in life - as a dad, father-in-law & granddad. Chirutha, honored with Padma Vibhushan Love you" On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Bhola Shankar. He is currently filming for Vassishta's Vishwambhara followed by Boyapati Srinu's Mega 157.

