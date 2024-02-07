Advertisement

Indian cinema veterans Vyjayantimala, Chiranjeevi, have been bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. The winners were announced on January 25. Veterans Mithun Chakraborty, singer Usha Uthup, and composer Pyarelal Sharma were among 132 recipients of the coveted Padma Awards for the year 2024 announced on the eve of Republic Day.

What do we know about Chiranjeevi and Vyjyanthimala?

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's finest actors, Vyjayantimala starred in many classics from the 1950s and 1960s, including Devdas, Naya Daur, Aasha, Sadhna, Gunga Jumna, Sangam, and Jewel Thief. She was awarded Padma Shri in 1968.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi in his career spanning 45 years has featured as the lead star in several films and is known as the megastar in the Telugu-speaking states - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, for his exceptional acting and dancing skills.

Chiranjeevi Reacts to Padma Vibhushan Honour

Soon after the winners' list was announced, actor Chiranjeevi took to his social media handles to share a gratitude video. In the video, the megastar could be heard saying, “After hearing this news I became speechless. I am really overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful. It is only the unconditional love of the audience, my friends, my blood brothers, and sister. I owe this life and moment to you. I have always tried to express my gratitude in the ways I can. But, nothing can be ever enough. On-screen, in the last 45 years of my career, I have tried to entertain you with the best of my abilities. I tried to help the needy by taking part in relevant social and humanity causes.”

He added, “I have done so little. Yet, you have given me such recognition and honour. I always remain indebted to you for your love and support. At this moment of pride, I would like to thank the government of India and our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for bestowing on me with Padma Vibhushan. Thank you. Jai Hind.”