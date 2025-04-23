'Using' Pahalgam Terror Attack For Comeback, Samay Raina Trolled For Grief Post About Victims Amid India's Got Latent Row

Updated April 23rd 2025, 16:00 IST
Samay Raina took to his Instagram account to word a strong note condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The comedian has been on a social media hiatus ever since his show India's Got Latent was embroiled in controversy and was accused of spreading obscene, lewd content in the name of comedy. Raina's post on the Pahalgam attack serves as his comeback on social media.
On April 22, on the day when a deadly terror attack claimed the lives of 26 tourists in Pahalgam, Samay Raina shared a post with the caption, “Unable to sleep tonight”. The next day, the comedian, who hails from Jammu & Kashmir, penned a note on grief. In his post, the actor wrote, "| Today, We Grieve | Let your tears fall freely today Let them water the soil of a compassion we so desperately need Stand in silence with the grieving Sit quietly with the broken-hearted Be present-not loud, but true. Because when one life is lost, the world does not lose one It loses many. A brother is gone. And with him, a son. A husband. A friend. A voice that once said, “I'm here.” A hand that once held yours without reason. A person is never just one person. To kill one is to unmake many. Let us say it clearly -those who raised guns at the innocent are cowards We are not terrorised we are just Grieving. We will seek justice We will do everything possible We will remember every name. But today. We grieve."
Also Read: Don't Like Films Bashing Pak: Saif Ali Khan's Old Comment Fumes Internet
This comes amid the comedian's ongoing India's Got Latent controversy. Samay Raina's show faced trouble when a clip of an episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchalani went viral. The show was accused of promoting vulgar content and incestuous remarks. Multiple FIRS were filed in the matter, and the Maharashtra Cyber Cell issued summons to Samay Raina. As a result, the comedian deleted all episodes of his show from YouTube.
Amid this, social media users have accused Samay Raina of using the Pahalgam terror attack as an opportunity to break his hiatus on social media.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 23rd 2025, 16:00 IST