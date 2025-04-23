'Using' Pahalgam Terror Attack For Comeback, Samay Raina Trolled For Grief Post About Victims Amid India's Got Latent Row

On April 22, on the day when a deadly terror attack claimed the lives of 26 tourists in Pahalgam, Samay Raina shared a post with the caption, “Unable to sleep tonight”. The next day, the comedian, who hails from Jammu & Kashmir, penned a note on grief. In his post, the actor wrote, "| Today, We Grieve | Let your tears fall freely today Let them water the soil of a compassion we so desperately need Stand in silence with the grieving Sit quietly with the broken-hearted Be present-not loud, but true. Because when one life is lost, the world does not lose one It loses many. A brother is gone. And with him, a son. A husband. A friend. A voice that once said, “I'm here.” A hand that once held yours without reason. A person is never just one person. To kill one is to unmake many. Let us say it clearly -those who raised guns at the innocent are cowards We are not terrorised we are just Grieving. We will seek justice We will do everything possible We will remember every name. But today. We grieve."



