Ustad Zakir Hussain Dies: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Tabla Maestro, Says 'A Rhythm Fell Silent
Ustad Zakir Hussain Dies: Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other political bigwigs mourned the demise of the legendary Tabla maestro.
Ustad Zakir Hussain Dies: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to iconic tabla player Zakir Hussain, saying he will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionised the world of Indian classical music. The Tabla legend breathed his last at the age of 73 at a San Francisco hotel. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoles Zakir Hussain's death
Expressing grief at Zakir Hussain's death, PM Modi said he brought tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm. Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity, Modi added. He said on X, "His iconic performances and soulful compositions will contribute to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the global music community." Hussain died in a hospital in San Francisco, US, his family said on Monday. He was 73.
Hussain died from complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said in a statement. He had been in hospital for the past two weeks and was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated.
Film industry mourns the demise of Zakir Hussain
The tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain left for the heavenly abode on December 15, leaving a huge void in India’s music. With his excellence and humility, the Ustad touched many lives, young and old, people in positions of power and the common man. Such is the impact of one of the greatest tabla players that his demise feels like a personal loss to many. Several members of the film fraternity like Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar , A. R. Rahman, Mohanlal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hansal Mehta, and others shared their condolences on his demise.
