Updated March 26th, 2024 at 19:07 IST

Varun Dhawan Slams IPL Ground Staff For Kicking Dog That Invaded MI vs GT Match

Varun Dhawan reacted to a video that has been making the rounds online showing staff chasing and kicking the dog after it got into the pitch at the IPL game.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan | Image:varundvn/Instagram
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, known for taking a strong stand against animal abuse, has criticized the ground crew for how they treated a dog during the Mumbai Indians vs. Gujarat Titans IPL game. A video that has been making the rounds online shows staff chasing and even kicking the dog after it got into the pitch at the game. The actor expressed his displeasure at the abuse and urged for accountability and improved handling of animals in public areas.

Varun Dhawan gets angry at IPL ground staff

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared the said video and reacted to the mistreatment of the dog and wrote, “Wtf a dog isn’t a football. Also, the dog isn’t biting or harming anyone. Regardless there has to be a better way." 

 

 

According to a witness who said he was in the stadium when it happened said that the dog had repeatedly entered the field and the staff members had no malicious intent but they needed to steer away the dog from the pitch in order to start the match. 

More about IPL 2024

Talking about the game, Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians in a thrilling match. They had a fantastic comeback game, winning the match by 6 runs. It was a fruitless first assignment for Hardik Pandya as MI captain.

Last week saw the start of the new IPL season. Chennai had a star-studded opening ceremony. During the inaugural ceremony, celebrities including Sonu Nigam, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar gave electrifying performances.

 

 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 19:07 IST

