Venkatesh Daggubati Puts Kala Tika On Nephew Naga Chaitanya During Wedding To Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are now married, however, their wedding photos are still making rounds on the internet. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Telugu ceremony on December 4 and made their 1st public appearance on December 6. Their wedding was a private yet grand affair and was attended by their families and close friends, including Nani, Karthi, and the Daggubati family. Recently, Venkatesh Daggubati, Chaitanya's uncle, shared a series of unseen pictures from the memorable day and it quickly went viral.

Venkatesh shares pictures with Naga Chaitanya's family

Venkatesh Daggubati is the uncle of Naga Chaitanya as he is Lakshmi Daggubati's brother. He shared some unseen wedding photos on his Instagram account. In one photo, he is seen applying a kala tika (a black mark to protect against the evil eye) to Chaitanya's cheek as a ritual. The groom, sitting on the floor and wearing a garland, smiles as Venkatesh uses a kajal stick to apply the mark.

In another picture, Chaitanya is pictured with Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati. A third photo shows the whole family, with Chaitanya standing in the centre. The house is beautifully decorated with marigolds and rose flowers. In the caption, Venkatesh wrote, “Celebrating love, happiness and family,” and included the hashtag #SoChay, combining the names of Chaitanya and Sobhita. The comments for the post were disabled.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala offer prayers at Srisailam Temple

In the video going viral on the Internet, newlyweds Chaitanya and Sobhita can be seen walking towards the temple accompanied by their father Nagarjuna Akkineni. For their first public appearance as a married couple, Chay wore a white shirt paired with traditional mundu with a patka.