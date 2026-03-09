Veteran Bengali Actor Tamal Ray Chowdhury Dies At 80

Veteran Bengali actor Tamal Ray Chowdhury passed away at the age of 80. Reports state that he died from a cardiac arrest while sleeping at his home in South Kolkata around 3:30 am on Monday.

After the news of his death emerged, members of the Bengali entertainment industry began paying tribute to him. Actor and politician Debdut Ghosh shared a heartfelt note on social media and recalled his interactions with the late actor. Ray Chowdhury had stayed away from the entertainment industry for quite some time due to health issues.

It is important to note that official details of his demise have not been made available at the time of writing this article.

Who was Tamal Ray Chowdhury?

Tamal Ray Chowdhury built a strong career in theatre, television, and cinema in the Bengali entertainment industry. He began his journey as a stage actor and stayed deeply connected to theatre for most of his life.

Even though theatre remained his main passion, he later became a familiar face on Bengali television and in films. From the mid-1990s onwards, Ray Chowdhury regularly appeared in several popular television serials, where he played supporting roles that audiences widely recognised.

Over the years, he also acted in many Bengali films, working in both commercial and alternative cinema. His filmography includes titles such as Challenge, Le Halua Le, Bindass, Amazon Obhijaan, and Chander Pahar. He also appeared in critically noted films like Jatiswar and Gorosthane Sabdhan.

