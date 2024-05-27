Advertisement

Talat Hussain, a legendary figure in Pakistani television, film, and stage, died on Sunday at the age of 83. His daughter confirmed his death following a prolonged illness, as tributes from prominent journalists and actors poured in from across the country. Hussain died at a private hospital in Karachi, as per PTV. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.

Talat Hussain's legacy

Talat Hussain’s career, which began in the 1960s, saw him deliver critically acclaimed performances in TV dramas, movies, and stage plays. He starred in prominent projects such as Chiragh Jalta Raha, Ishaara, Gumnaam, Qurbani, Jinnah— The Movie, Actor in Law, Chupan Chupai, and Project Ghazi.

“It is with profound grief and a very heavy heart that we announce that our dearest Talat Hussain passed to his eternal abode this morning,” his daughter Tazeen Hussain wrote on Instagram. “Details of the funeral and otherwise to follow later.”

Tributes pour in for Talat Hussain

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow and regret over Hussain’s passing, offering condolences to his family. “Talat Hussain made a place for himself in the hearts of drama and film fans around the world,” Sharif said in a statement from his office. “His services for Pakistan’s radio, television, and films will always be remembered. The void his death has created will never be filled.”

More about Talat Hussain

Talat Hussain studied at the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and earned numerous awards throughout his career, including the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) in 2021 and the Pride of Performance Award in 1982. He was also awarded the Amanda Award in 2006 for Best Supporting Actor in the Norwegian film Import Eksport and the Nigar Award in 1986 for Best Supporting Actor in the film Miss Bangkok.

Prominent Pakistani actor Behroze Sabzwari praised Hussain as a unique actor with his own sense of style. “Talat Hussain was one of the very few actors in Pakistan whom every generation knows about,” Sabzwari told Geo News. “I always received love and affection from him. He was my friend and was a great man.”