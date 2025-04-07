Vicky Kaushal Snatches 'Bollywood's Biggest' Tag From Shraddha Kapoor, Chhaava Beats Stree 2 To Become Highest Hindi Grosser

Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava hit the big screens on February 14 and has been smashing records at the box office ever since. The actor plays the role of lionhearted Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who ascended the throne following his father's demise. Vicky's moving performance and the strong storyline of the film have helped it garner big numbers at the ticketing counter. The movie has now beaten Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 at the box office.

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 vs Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava at the box office

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao headlined Stree 2 has been reigning supreme at the domestic box office since 2024. The film became the highest Hindi grosser ever with ₹ 597.99 Cr in India. The horror-comedy movie had even surpassed the Hindi collections of Jawan, which minted ₹582.31 crore.



Chhaava has surpassed the collections of Stree 2. With its Hindi and Telugu collection combined, the Vicky Kaushal starrer has minted ₹ 598.62 Cr in the 52-day theatrical run. The film has raked in ₹582.75 crore from the Hindi version and another ₹15.87 crore in Telugu. Atlee-directed Jawan remains the highest-grossing Hindi film with ₹640.25 crore collection in India, out of which ₹582.31 crore was from the Hindi language alone, as per Sacnilk.

Where and when to watch Chhaava on OTT?

If you missed watching the Laxman Utekar directorial on the big screen, there is a chance to watch it on OTT. As per reports, Chhaava will stream on Netflix from April 11. While the streaming platform and the makers have not confirmed the film's digital release yet, speculations are being made on the basis of the usual 60-day gap between theatrical release and OTT premiere.

