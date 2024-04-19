Advertisement

Vidya Balan is currently gearing up for the release of Do Aur Do Pyaar. The focus of the film is relationships—their issues, loves, and heartbreaks. Speaking about the same topic, Vidya talked about the terrifying experience of adultery and cheating as well as her decision to tenaciously protect her marriage from media attention. They also poked fun at social media and how it has become a kind of therapy for today's youth.

Vidya Balan on social media dependency

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Vidya opened up about her preference to keep her marriage private and that is why she never shared details about her marriage or family on social media. The actress said, “No one knows how perfect someone else’s relationship is. I don’t know if I claim to be in a perfect marriage but I will say that my private life is private so I guared fiercely. I don’t share about my private life, I spill out a few things in good humour because it’s very sacred and all these are not for the third person’s ears.

She went on to add that nowadays share everything publicly which is not healthy. “Everyone is sharing so much openly from giving their updates on mood to revealing they had a breakup. There’s no end to how much they are sharing it publicly. There’s a reason why you have a private life, public life and professional life. And we must draw those lines, and maintain those healthy boundaries,” Vidya concluded.

A look back at Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s relationship

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur got married in Mumbai on December 14, 2012, following a few years of courtship. During a media interaction, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress revealed that she first met her husband at an award ceremony in 2010. She also confessed that she developed a physical attraction for Siddharth, quoting him as the “most good-looking man”. The 45-year-old stated that she found him to be "secure" and that drew her closer to him.

Vidya Balan headlines the upcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar directed by award-winning ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta. It marks her feature film debut. Besides Do Aur Do Pyaar Vidya will also be seen in the third installment of the horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which is scheduled to release on Diwali 2024. It stars Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri.