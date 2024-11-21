Published 16:12 IST, November 21st 2024
Vijay Deverakonda Confirms Not Being Single Amid Dating Rumours With Rashmika Mandanna
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been rumoured to be in a relationship for years, but neither has confirmed or denied reports.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda on poster | Image: IMDb
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
16:12 IST, November 21st 2024