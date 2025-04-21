Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Engaged? Pushpa Actress' Latest Post Sparks Rumours

Updated April 21st 2025, 15:33 IST
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s dating rumours has been the hot topic all over the internet. There social media activities and public spotting often adds to their relationship rumors. And Sikandar actress' latest Instagram post has left netizens speculating about a possible proposal.
Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna shared two photos on Instagram, where she smiled shyly while holding a pink rose.
In her caption, she wrote, “When was the last time you got yourself flowers? Just a gentle reminder to appreciate and thank yourself often... because you deserve all the love and kindness in the world.”
Although Rashmika hinted at buying the flowers herself, many followers speculated otherwise. In the comments, some suggested her rumoured boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda, might have given her the rose. Others quickly added to the rumours, claiming her Dear Comrade co-star may have proposed to her.
On April 6, Vijay Deverakonda posted a series of photos from his recent vacation on Instagram. Dressed in an all-white linen outfit, he relaxed on the beach, enjoying a sunny day and riding a horse by the ocean. He captioned the post, “Riding horses and living Barefeet”. Although Vijay didn’t reveal the location, fans noticed it matched the spot featured in Rashmika’s earlier photos.
So far, neither Vijay nor Rashmika has addressed the rumours about their relationship.
Published April 21st 2025, 13:51 IST