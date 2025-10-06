Vijay Deverakonda Makes First Public Appearance After Engagement To Rashmika Mandanna, Flaunts His Ring In Viral Video

Vijay Deverakonda made his first public appearance just 3 days after his engagement to longtime girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna. Although the couple has not shared any photos on social media, reports say they got engaged on Friday at Vijay's Hyderabad residence, surrounded by close friends and family. The Kingdom actor has now been seen showing off his ring during a visit to Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi with his family.

On October 5, Vijay visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi with his family. He and his brother, Ananda Deverakonda, had previously studied at Sri Sathya Sai Baba Higher Secondary School in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

Wearing a casual outfit, the Liger actor received a bouquet of flowers on arrival. While posing, he showed off his engagement ring, a simple yet elegant band. The video quickly went viral, with many fans gushing over his betrothal ring in the comment section.

Although Vijay and Rashmika have not spoken about their engagement, Vijay's team reportedly confirmed that the couple is engaged and plans to marry in 2026.

Rashmika first got engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty in July 2017, but they ended their engagement in September 2018.

Reports suggest that she and Vijay started dating after working together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade, though rumours about their relationship only emerged in 2023 when they were seen holidaying in the Maldives.