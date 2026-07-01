Vijaya Mehta, Marathi Theatre Director, Dies At 91; Anupam Kher Pays Emotional Tribute



"VIJAYA MEHTA- THE ICONIC LEGEND! Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of #VijayaMehta. One of the finest theatre minds India has ever produced, an exceptional filmmaker, and above all, a remarkable human being. I had the privilege of working with Vijaya Bai in Rao Saheb and Pestonjee. I had already done a few films by then and thought I understood something about acting. But every rehearsal with her reminded me how vast the ocean of this craft really is. In front of her wisdom, her understanding of human behaviour, and her extraordinary sensitivity, I happily became a student again," Kher wrote.

"She never imposed her knowledge. She illuminated it. She never raised her voice. She raised your standards. Her discipline came wrapped in grace, her warmth in humility, and her brilliance in simplicity. The cruelest thing about death is that within moments of hearing the news, we are forced to speak about someone we love in the past tense. The heart takes much longer to accept what the mind has just been told," he added.

Kher thanked his "Vijaya Bai" for her "generosity, affection, guidance, and for reminding so many of us that acting is not about performing... it is about understanding life."

"You will always remain present in the countless actors, directors and students whose lives you touched. Om Shanti," he expressed.

Several members of the political fraternity also paid condolences over the demise of Vijaya Mehta.

Maharashtra minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar on X wrote, "Heartfelt Tribute The news of the passing of veteran theatre director Vijaya Mehta is extremely heartbreaking. Through her extraordinary directorial style, creative vision, and unwavering dedication to the art of theatre, she bestowed a new identity upon Marathi as well as Indian theatre. The imprint of her work will continue to inspire countless artists. May her soul attain eternal peace. And may the Mehta family find the strength to recover from this sorrow--this is my prayer at the feet of the Lord!"

Mehta was one of the founding members of Mumbai's Rangayan theatre group, alongside renowned playwright Vijay Tendulkar and veteran actors Arvind Deshpande and Shreeram Lagoo.

Her six-decade career included co-founding the experimental group Rangayan, staging landmark plays like Ek Shoonya Bajirao and Ajab Nyay Vartulacha, and directing acclaimed films such as Rao Saheb and Pestonjee.

Born Vijaya Jaywant on November 4, 1934, in Baroda, she trained under Ebrahim Alkazi and Adi Marzban. Her honours include the Padma Shri in 1986, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Direction in 1975, Tagore Ratna in 2012, and a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Beyond theatre, Vijaya Mehta carved a distinct place for herself in Indian parallel cinema with memorable performances in acclaimed films such as Kalyug and Party, earning critical acclaim for her nuanced portrayals.

More details regarding her demise are awaited. (ANI)