Updated March 31st, 2024 at 10:02 IST

Vikrant Massey Gets His Son Vardaan's Name Inked On His Arm, Photo Goes Viral

Vikrant Massey has been on cloud nine after welcoming his son Vardaan after two years of marriage. The actor recently got his son's name inked on his arm.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vikrant Massey
Vikrant Massey with his son | Image:Vikrant Massey/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur recently welcomed their firstborn son. The couple named the child Vardaan and shared the news with their fans on their social media handles. Now, Vikrant has expressed his love for his son by getting his name inked on his arm.

Vikrant Massey shares a photo of his new tattoo

Vikrant Massey has been on cloud nine after welcoming his son after two years of marriage. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share that he has tattooed his son Vardaan's name on his arm. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Addition or addiction? I love them both." The new tattoo also feature Vardaan's birth date beneath his name. The tattoo read "Vardaan 7-2-2024."

 

Vikrant Massey's post | Image: Instagram

 

Vikrant Massey on fatherhood

In an interview with GQ, Vikrant Massey shed light on his best role yet. The new father said this is one role that he will play this role for the 'rest of his life.' He also emphasised taking each day as it comes and not planning in advance. Vikrant told the publication, "It's the best role of my life. A role that's going to last a lifetime and the one I'm most looking forward to. I'm going to take each day as it comes. I want to be nimble and think on my feet, so I can adapt.” The 12th Fail hitmaker also claimed that he is still soaking it all in. He added, “The pace at which the world is changing is faster than most of us can comprehend, so there's no point in planning ahead. The priority is to ensure my baby is healthy, and apart from that, I'm just soaking it all in."

Vikrant and his wife Sheetal welcomed a baby boy on February 7. 

Published March 31st, 2024 at 10:02 IST

