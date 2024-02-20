English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

Vikrant Massey Reveals His Grandfather Was A Character Artist, Shares His Achievements

In a recent interview, Vikrant Massey said that his dada, Ravikant Massey was an artist and had worked in over 200 hindi films.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vikrant Massey | Image: IMDb
Vikrant Massey | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vikrant Massey, who is currently basking in the success of his film 12th Fail, recently opened up about his family. While speaking in a latest interview Vikrant revealed that his grandfather was an actor and he worked in more than 200 Hindi films. Seems like Vikrant got his acting genes from his grandfather and has used them to his full strength. 

Vikrant Massey’s grandfather was an actor 

In an interview with Unfiltered With Samdish Vikrant said that his dada, Ravikant Massey was an artist. “He was an actor himself. He was awarded gold medal twice in the All India Dramatic competition by the former President of India, Rajendra Prasad,” the actor revealed. 

He further said that his grandfather  worked a lot in Gaiety theatre of Shimla and worked in the capacity of an actor, director and a producer in theatre.

 “He also worked a full-time job as a manager at a hotel in Shimla. He has worked in over 200 Hindi films, including 'Naya Daur' and 'Guide'. But, he played peripheral parts, lawyer ban gaye, doctor ban gaye. Aur us zamaane mein actors ko apne props aur costume khud le jana padte the set pe," he added.

File photo of Vikrant Massey | Instagram

Vikrant Massey on why he decided to quit television 

In the same interview, Vikrant opened up about the weirdest day for him on a film set. The actor said, “There were many, which were happening repetitively, which is why I left TV. Universally, everyone was doing the same thing. Be it any field, when a certain thing works, only its versions are then replicated. So on TV when misogynistic content worked, which included bahu pe atyavchaar, there were takers as well so people were making just that for TRP.”

The actor recalled even after doing TV serials for 10 years he did not find his calling. He remembered, “On TV, a lot of irritating things would happen, like MBAs calling the shots on stories. They would say, ‘Make only these kinds of episodes for rating, as per our internal research.’ “They really made a fool out of many by saying this ‘internal research’ and asking for a ‘maha episode’, which would be of one hour. After a point, I fought with them and said I won’t do it.” 

With inputs from IANS 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

