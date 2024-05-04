Advertisement

Fresh off the success of 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey is currently spending some downtime in Varanasi. The actor earned massive critical and commercial acclaim for featuring in the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial. The film earned an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience as well as members of the industry. Days after the release of the movie, the actor visited Varanasi and partook in the famous Ganga arti.

Vikrant Massey says he has been visiting Varanasi for 10 years

On May 3 Vikrant Massey visited Varanasi to witness the iconic Ganga Aarti. The actor is gearing up for the release of his film The Sabarmati Report. The film will hit the big screen on August 2, 2024. The actor donned a white coloured kurta pyjama for his trip.

#WATCH | Varanasi: Actor Vikrant Massey says, "It's like my second home, this is not my first time in Varanasi. I've been coming here for 10 years now... Talking about Viksit Bharat, it's been quite late but it is finally happening. We all have to make a Viksit Bharat and move… pic.twitter.com/LRVvlqBgPa — ANI (@ANI)

On his visit to the spiritual town, Vikrant told ANI, “It's like my second home, this is not my first time in Varanasi. I've been coming here for 10 years now.” The actor also concurred with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Viksit Bharat. He told the publication, “It's been quite late but it is finally happening. We all have to make a Viksit Bharat and move forward and unite to become Atmanirbhar (self-reliant). Everyone should go and vote and exercise their right.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target of building Viksit Bharat -- making India a developed nation -- by 2047 as the country will complete 100 years of being an independent sovereign.

Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report postponed due to Lok Sabha polls

The Sabarmati Report starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and others was all set to release in theatres on May 3. However, much like other projects, the film too was postponed due to the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 which will conclude on June 4.

The Sabarmati Report is set to dive deep into an event that unfolded on the Sabarmati Express on February 27, 2002. The incident that took place near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat is getting translated into a heart-wrenching narrative for the big screen.