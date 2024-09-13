sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 13:21 IST, September 13th 2024

Viral | Influencer Slams Diljit Dosanjh For Charging Over '₹20K For 1 Ticket' Of Dil-Luminati Tour

Influencer Saumya Sahni shed light on the economy of India and said "middle-class people have no access" to Diljit Dosanjh due to expensive tickets.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Saumya Sahni (L), Diljit Dosanjh (R)
Saumya Sahni (L), Diljit Dosanjh (R) | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

13:21 IST, September 13th 2024