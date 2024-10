Published 23:07 IST, October 1st 2024

Viral: Sunil Grover Mimics SS Rajamouli, Jokes About VFX In His Movies With Jr NTR

As Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor arrived at The Great India Kapil Show, Sunil Grover dressed up as SS Rajamouli for a hilarious skit.