×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 13:19 IST

Viral Video: Kajal Aggarwal Gets Uncomfortable After Fan Touches Her Inappropriately At An Event

Kajal Aggarwal had an unpleasant encounter with one of her fans at a store launch event. In the viral video, a fan can be seen approaching her for a selfie.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kajal Aggarwal in viral video
Kajal Aggarwal in viral video | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kajal Aggarwal recently attended an event in Hyderabad. The actress went there for the grand launch of KALKI Fashion. For the event, Kajal donned a maroon shimmery ethnic ensemble. However, a video from the event in now going viral on social media. In the viral video, a fan can be seen inappropriately touching Kajal Aggarwal while clicking a photo.

Kajal Aggarwal with fans | Image: X

 

Kajal Aggarwal's unpleasant encounter with a fan in Hyderabad

Kajal Aggarwal had an unpleasant encounter with one of her fans at a store launch event. In the viral video, a fan can be seen approaching Kajal Aggarwal to click a photo with her. However, he made Kajal uncomfortable by inappropriately touching her while posing for the cameras. Appalled by the behaviour, Kajal Aggarwal made the fan move away from her and seemed extremely disturbed by the behaviour. The video has left her fans in fury as they shared the video on social media. This video of a fan misbehaving with Kajal Aggarwal is now going viral.

Advertisement

Actresses who have dealth with uncomfortable fan encounters

Recently, Vidya Balan came across a fan while paying her final respects to the late singer Pankaj Udhas at his home. In a video circulating on social media, Vidya Balan was seen walking to Pankaj Udhas' house with a member of her team when a fan approaches her for a selfie. Despite the solemn occasion, the fan persistently pursued Vidya Balan for a selfie. Despite her attempts to avoid the fan and her team member's clear indication that she was not available for photos, the fan continued to track her down.

Advertisement

Not just Vidya Balan and Kajal Aggarwal, many other actresses including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and others have faced such fan encounters in the past. 

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

3 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

3 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

15 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

15 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

15 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

16 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

2 days ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Police Seizes SUV After Man's Reckless Driving in Rajouri Goes Viral

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. What driving shift in India's consumption pattern?

    Economy News16 minutes ago

  3. CUET PG 2024 city intimation slip released for March 16 to 20 exam

    Education17 minutes ago

  4. Must-visit Boating Destinations In India

    Travel20 minutes ago

  5. Retail inflation likely to be 4.5% in FY25: CRISIL

    Economy News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo