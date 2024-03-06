Advertisement

Kajal Aggarwal recently attended an event in Hyderabad. The actress went there for the grand launch of KALKI Fashion. For the event, Kajal donned a maroon shimmery ethnic ensemble. However, a video from the event in now going viral on social media. In the viral video, a fan can be seen inappropriately touching Kajal Aggarwal while clicking a photo.

Kajal Aggarwal with fans | Image: X

Kajal Aggarwal's unpleasant encounter with a fan in Hyderabad

Kajal Aggarwal had an unpleasant encounter with one of her fans at a store launch event. In the viral video, a fan can be seen approaching Kajal Aggarwal to click a photo with her. However, he made Kajal uncomfortable by inappropriately touching her while posing for the cameras. Appalled by the behaviour, Kajal Aggarwal made the fan move away from her and seemed extremely disturbed by the behaviour. The video has left her fans in fury as they shared the video on social media. This video of a fan misbehaving with Kajal Aggarwal is now going viral.

Actresses who have dealth with uncomfortable fan encounters

Recently, Vidya Balan came across a fan while paying her final respects to the late singer Pankaj Udhas at his home. In a video circulating on social media, Vidya Balan was seen walking to Pankaj Udhas' house with a member of her team when a fan approaches her for a selfie. Despite the solemn occasion, the fan persistently pursued Vidya Balan for a selfie. Despite her attempts to avoid the fan and her team member's clear indication that she was not available for photos, the fan continued to track her down.

Not just Vidya Balan and Kajal Aggarwal, many other actresses including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and others have faced such fan encounters in the past.