Viral Video: Unruly Fans Mob Ram Charan As He Brings Klin Kaara To Meet Newborn Twins, Upasana Konidela At The Hospital
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their twins on January 31. This morning, when Ram Charan visited the hospital with his daughter, Klin, fans mobbed him dramatically.
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are beaming with joy as they welcome their twins on January 31. The couple have become parents of a baby boy and a baby girl, and they also have a 2-year-old daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, whom the couple welcomed in June 2023. The happy news was first shared by Ram Charan's father, megastar Chiranjeevi, on social media. With the arrival of the twins, wishes and blessings have been pouring in from fans and well-wishers across the country.
Not just that, since midnight, large crowds of fans gathering outside the Apollo hospital and the couple's residence. This morning, when Ram Charan visited the hospital with his daughter, Klin, fans mobbed him dramatically. Viral videos show unruly fans surrounding him closely and giving him no space, even while he held his child in his arms.
In the video shared by X user, Ram Charan was seen carrying his 2-year-old daughter while going inside the hospital to visit his newborn twins. Fans aggressively mobbed around him, making it difficult for him and his little daughter to pass as they clicked selfies without any concern for the situation.
More videos coming on X(formerly Twitter) from midnight show Ram Charan fans holding congratulatory posters and burning crackers outside the hospital.
Upasana announced her second pregnancy in October 2025 with a video from her baby shower, which was attended by the Konidela family, including Varun Tej, Lavanya, and Niharika Kondiela. Other than the family, celebs like Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were also spotted blessing the mom-to-be.
