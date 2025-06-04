Virat Kohli Dedicates IPL Victory To His 'Bangalore Girl' Anushka Sharma, Shares Emotional Post: We’re Both Equally Relieved...

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently over the moon following the historic win of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL final against Punjab Kings on June 3. In a match that went down in history, the power couple's adorable moments have grabbed as much attention as the key players in the match. Now marking the victory more special, Virat Kohli dedicated the win to his wife in a heartfelt post, saying, “We’re both equally relieved.”

Virat Kohli shares a heartfelt post of his wifey after RCB's historic win

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s sweet romance is no secret. Sharing his feelings on Instagram, Virat Kohli made an emotional post. In the post, he shares a photo of himself with PK actress with a beautiful caption, reading, "I’ve seen it for 18 years and she’s seen it for 11. Suffered the same moments since 2014 and celebrated every close win and the madness of our supporters at the Chinnaswamy. We’re both equally relieved and since she's a Bangalore girl too, this is far more special for her. Together all the way through @anushkasharma (sic)."

During the match, Kohli and Sharma celebrated enthusiastically as RCB secured their first-ever Indian Premier League title on June 3, defeating Punjab Kings XI by six runs. Despite a target of 190, Preity Zinta's team managed only 184/7 in 20 overs, thanks to RCB's disciplined bowling attack.

Many celebrities have been sharing their congratulatory note on social media.

Suniel Shetty shares a post for Virat Kohli after RCB clinches the IPL winner title

On June 4, Suniel Shetty, like many other Bollywood celebrities, shared a video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on his Instagram. His caption read, "18 years. Countless runs. Infinite belief. And… destiny finally wore Red."

He praised the former Indian skipper, writing, “VIRAT KOHLI — the man who gave IPL its fiercest roar — finally lifts the trophy he’s chased with heart, fire and soul.”