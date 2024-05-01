Advertisement

Anushka Sharma has turned a year older today. On the occasion of her birthday, her cricketer husband Virat Kohli took to his social media handle to pen a sweet note. Along with the note, he shared a series of unseen photos with Anushka.

Virat Kohli's wish for Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli penned the sweetest birthday wish for his wife and actress Anushka Sharma. Sharing a series of photos of the Sultan actres, Virat wrote on his Instagram handle, “I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world. We love you so much.”

Anushka Sharma file photo | Image: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli relationship timeline

Anushka Sharma tied the knot with Virat Kohli in December 2017. The actress then took a break from acting in 2018 after the release of her movie Zero. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Since then, Anushka has not worked in any of the films, barring a cameo role in Qala (2022) and ad shoots. She is slated to make a comeback with the sports drama Chakda Xpress. While the actress has already wrapped up shooting, the film’s release date is not known as of now. It will stream on Netflix.

