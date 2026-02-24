Virosh Premier League: Vijay Deverakonda- Rashmika Mandanna Enjoy Cricket With Family, Offering Fans A Rare Glimpse

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's royal wedding will be happening in Udaipur on February 26. The couple had earlier confirmed their wedding through their Instagram stories. Shortly after the announcement, Vijay posted a picture of a volleyball net set up inside the pool. On the second day of the celebrations, the couple organised the ‘Virosh’ Cricket Premiere League for their family members. The stunning lakeside venue provides the perfect backdrop for their special day.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s royal wedding

Two days before their wedding, the couple chose to celebrate with a lively event for their friends and family. As part of The Wedding of Virosh, Rashmika and Vijay organised a cricket match. Vijay posted a photo showing a tub of popcorn, flags, a medal, and a bat placed on the ground. The items featured the words “Virosh Premier League”, while the medal and bat displayed their wedding date, ‘26.02.26’.

Meanwhile, Rashmika shared a slightly blurred photo of their family members wearing customised jerseys and caps as they prepared for the match.

Although the couple have chosen to keep their wedding private, these small glimpses from their fairytale celebration are more than enough to delight their fans.

When they officially announced their wedding, they shared a heartfelt message to thank their supporters. Posting on Instagram Stories, they wrote, “Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it —‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us, always. Biggest hugs and full love!"

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who first met while working on Geetha Govindam, will marry on 26 February at The Mementoes by ITC Hotels in Udaipur.