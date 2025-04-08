Vishal Dadlani Steps Down As Indian Idol Judge After 6 Years, Know Singer's Whopping Per-Episode Salary

Vishal Dadlani quits Indian Idol after judging the show for 6 years marking the end of the era for the singing show. His exit has surprised and saddened his fans. Known for his outspoken personality and strong bond with contestants, he shared an emotional farewell video and a heartfelt note on Instagram. Many are now curious about the reasons behind his decision, with some even speculating about his per-episode fee.

How much did Vishal Dadlani charge for Indian Idol?

Vishal Dadlani served as a judge on Indian Idol from seasons 10 to 15 and also judged Indian Idol Junior in its first two seasons. As per reports, the singer earns around ₹4.5 lakh per episode as a judge on Indian Idol, amounting to ₹10 lakh per week in season 15. With this, he was also the highest-paid among all three judges.

Vishal Dadlani quits Indian Idol after 6 years

In the clip shared on Instagram on April 8, Vishal appeared with his Indian Idol co-judges, Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah. The original audio was replaced with Christian 21’s Time. Shreya displayed playful expressions beside Vishal, while Badshah seemed to be speaking. Vishal confirmed his departure from the show, explaining, “I can’t stay stuck in Mumbai for six months each year.” He also shared that it is “time to get back to making music, playing concerts, and almost never putting on make-up.”

Explaining his choice, Vishal wrote: "I'm leaving the show because I can't remain rooted in Mumbai for six months every year. Time to get back to creating music, performing concerts, and barely ever wearing make-up! It's #VishalAndSheykhar season!! Jai ho!"