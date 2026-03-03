Vivek Oberoi Pens Powerful Message To UAE Residents Amid Israel-US-Iran Conflict; Tells Indians, 'Don’t Be Bridge For Panic'

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who has been living in the UAE for several years, has shared a message amid the ongoing tensions in parts of the Middle East.

With concerns rising due to the US-Iran situation and airspace restrictions in the region, the actor reached out to people living in the UAE through his social media.

Oberoi took to his X account and addressed his "extended family in the UAE," asking everyone to stay calm and avoid panic. He reminded residents of the values of peace and unity that the country stands for, even during difficult times.

In his post, he wrote, "To my extended family in the UAE, I know the headlines can feel heavy right now, but remember the foundations of this land are built on peace, resilience, and an incredible spirit of togetherness."

"Even though we hail from over 200 different nations, we are part of an incredible community that looks out for each other as one big family. I salute the exceptional leadership of the UAE Government, @modgovae, and the dedicated armed forces of the UAE. Their fearless spirit and tireless defense keep every resident safe and secure, and the timely alerts issued by @NCEMAUAE are our greatest tool for preparedness," he added.