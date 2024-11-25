Vivek Oberoi's Net Worth Exceeds ₹1200 Crore: Despite Less Movies, What Makes Him Ultra Rich?

Vivek Oberoi's career in Bollywood has been a mix of highs and lows. While he started off his journey in Bollywood on a promising note, thanks to his acting chops and charming looks, a bitter controversy over his then-rumoured girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan led to his career hitting a low. Despite doing successful films, the Kisna actor has appeared in few number of movies over his 22-year career. Surprisingly, his net worth exceeds ₹1000 crore, even with a relatively low-profile presence in the industry.

Vivek Oberoi owns multiple businesses

Recently, the Indian Police Force actor purchased a swanky Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge worth ₹12.25 crore. He shared a video where he took his parents and his wife for a ride in the silver-grey luxury car. Not just a Rolls Royce, reports estimate his net worth to be an impressive ₹1200 crore.

File photo of Vivek Oberoi | Image: X

According to News9Live, Oberoi earns around ₹3 to 4 crore per film. However, most of his wealth comes from his production house and other businesses. The Shootout at Lokhandwala actor owns Oberoi Mega Entertainment, a production and event management company, as well as a real estate firm, Karma Infrastructure. He also runs an NGO called One Foundation, which, according to Mint, supports schools in North India by providing education, food, and healthcare. In addition, Oberoi has successfully ventured into various industries, including jewellery and technology. He co-founded Solitario, a brand specialising in lab-grown diamond jewellery.

Vivek Oberoi’s car collection and houses

According to Autobizz, the actor owns a Lamborghini Gallardo valued at ₹3.11 crore, a Chrysler 300C Limousine worth ₹4.5 crore, and two Mercedes models – the GLS 350D and GLE 250D. The most recent addition to his collection is a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, priced at ₹12.25 crore.