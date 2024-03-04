Advertisement

Nita Ambani gave a special performance on the last day of her son Anant Ambani and to-be-daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. Nita danced to Vishwambhari Stuti, a sacred hymn dedicated to Goddess Ambe – who is the embodiment of power and strength.

Nita Ambani's Special Dance Performance On Anant-Radhika's Bash Day 3

Nita Ambani celebrated tradition and invoked the divine through her stirring performance to the Vishwambhari stuti, something she has been hearing since her childhood. On day 3 of her son's lavish pre-wedding bash, Nita Ambani performed with grace and devotion, seeking Maa Ambe's blessings for the bride and groom to be Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani.

She also dedicated her performance to her granddaughters Aadiya Shakti and Veda, and to all young girls, who are symbol of feminie energy.

What more happened on the third day of Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities?

On the third and final day of Anant Radhika's pre-wedding festivities, the Ambanis hosted two different events. While the morning was all about Tusker Trails, where the guests explored the beauty of Jamnagar and enjoyed a brunch in Vantara - the newly inaugurated animal rescue centre by the Ambanis, the evening was all about ‘Hastakshar’.

During the second half of the last day, guests including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, his wife Priscilla Chan, actors Sidharth Malhotra, Amitabh Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan among others embraced the Indian tradition and wore traditional outfits.

The last day also saw Radhika Merchant walking down the aisle while Anant Ambani patiently waited for her.

The Ambanis performed a Maha Aarti followed by a lavish dinner. The event was concluded with an after party where artists like Arijit Singh, Pritam, Shreya Ghoshal and Udit Narayan among others performed for the guests.

What were the highlights of the three-day pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar?

The Ambanis hosted a grand pre-wedding bash from March 1 to March 3. On the first day, the guests witnessed pop icon Rihanna performing for the first time in India. The day also included a beautiful drone show that featured animal visuals in the sky, giving a brief introduction about the Ambanis' latest initiative Vantara. It focuses on rescuing animals and providing them with necessary habitat for a healthy living.

On day 2, the Ambanis gave their guests a tour of Vantara, the day event was titled A Walk On The Wildside, where everyone was expected to wear Jungle themed outfits.

In the evening, they threw a grand sangeet party titeld Mela rogue, where all the guests were seen donning Indian attire.

The night witnessed the Ambanis performing on various songs, guests including parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen dancing to iconic songs. While the three-day festivities concluded on March 3, Anant and Radhika will be tying the knot on July 12 in Mumbai.