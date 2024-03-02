Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 01:03 IST

Video Of Rihanna's Performance From Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash Breaks The Internet

Global star Rihanna closed the first day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony with a private concert. Watch the video inside!

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rihanna
Rihanna | Image:Rihanna
Renowned R&B singer Rihanna closed the first day of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Several pictures and videos of the pop singer’s performance in this star-studded affair have gone viral and it’s historic as it is Rihanna’s first visit to India.

The global icon was seen wearing a green slit gown and performing some of her classic songs for the esteemed guests. Catch a glimpse here:-

Did Rihanna charge a massive amount to perform at Ambani's wedding?

Rihanna was reportedly paid a staggering £5 million (₹52 crore), as per Daily Mail reports. The Ambani-Merchant extravaganza is said to have incurred a total expenditure of £120 million, with the catering alone amounting to £20 million. However, none of this information is officially confirmed. 

Rihanna arrived in India a day before with her partner A$AP Rocky. For those who don’t know, this isn't the first time the Ambani family has roped in a global superstar. Previously, Beyonce performed at Isha Ambani's wedding in 2018.

Who all are attending Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities?

The guest list for the ongoing celebration includes the who's who of the entertainment, business, and political world. Notable personalities who are currently in Jamnagar are Deepika Padukone, Bill Gates, Sachin Tendulkar, Mark Zuckerberg, MS Dhoni, Aamir Khan, and Ivanka Trump among others.

The pre-wedding festivities began with an 'anna seva' in Jamnagar, where the couple and their families served meals to approximately 51,000 residents. The act of charity will continue over the following days. The first-day theme of the ongoing celebrations was themed "An Evening in Everland”.

Why are Ambani’s having this mega event in Jamnagar?

In a recent video message, Nita Ambani revealed the reason and expressed, "Gujarat is where we come from. It's where Mukesh and his father (Dhirubhai Ambani) built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community.”

The three-day pre-wedding festivities are being organised in Jamnagar’s Reliance Greens Township.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 00:57 IST

