Updated February 29th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

VIDEO: Rihanna Arrives In Jamnagar, Set To Perform At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding Bash

Rihanna has arrived in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre wedding festivities.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rihanna
Anant Ambani (L), Rihanna (R) | Image:Instagram
Rihanna arrives in India: American pop sensation Rihanna has arrived in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre wedding festivities. This is her first visit to India. 

Rihanna arrives in Jamnagar for Anant-Radhika pre-wedding festivities

A special car was prepared for the welcome of Rihanna. It was donned with animal prints which was inspired from the theme of Vantara, Anant Ambani's envisioned animal rescue shelter. Rihanna will be performing at the pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant. Rihanna's team arrived in Jamnagar on February 28 with massive luggage for her performance at the bash. 

Besides Rihanna, other international stars that descended upon Jamnagar are Adam Blackstone and J Brown. They were spotted at the airport with their respective teams. 

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began their pre-wedding festivities with Anna Seva in Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Food was distributed to approximately 51,000 village residents as part of the Anna Seva. Keeping with family tradition, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and other family members, including Radhika, fed the villagers Gujarati food.

From March 1-3, the Ambani family will host a three-day gala event in Jamnagar. On the first day, guests will attend a cocktail party called 'An Evening in Everland’. On the second day, they will be taken on a 'Walk on the Wildside'. On Day 3, the guests will celebrate India's cultural heritage under the theme 'Hastakshar'.

Over 2,500 dishes being serve at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash 

According to reports, around 2,500 dishes will be prepared over three days, with cuisines ranging from Japanese, Thai, Mexican, and Parsi. A team of 21 chefs will be landing in Jamnagar from Indore, who will prepare over 70 dishes for breakfast, 250 dishes for lunch, and over 250 dishes for dinner. Interestingly, midnight snacks will also be available from 12 AM to 4 AM, with over 80 items on the menu.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 17:05 IST

