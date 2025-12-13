Watch: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Fly In From London To Meet Lionel Messi? Fans Speculate After Couple Lands in Mumbai

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at Mumbai's private airport on December 13. The couple, who have reportedly moved to London, arrived at a time when football legend Lionel Messi is also touring the country. After arriving at Kolkata today, the footballer will travel to Mumbai on December 14.

Fans and followers of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been left puzzled by the couple's arrival in Mumbai. For the unversed, the cricketer has no match planned in the coming days until January. Anushka also is not reported to have any prior work commitments in the city. Thus, their arrival has left fans guessing the purpose of their visit.



A screengrab of the comment section of a paparazzi post about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Image: Instagram

While some social media users argued that they may be in India for personal reasons, most netizens believed that they are in the city to meet and welcome Messi. In viral videos from their airport spotting, their children Vamika and Akaay did not seem to accompany Virat and Anushka, seemingly hinting that the couple won't be saying for long. The purpose of their visit remains unknown.



Also Read: Amy Schumer-Husband Chris Fischer Announce Divorce 7 Years After Marriage

When was the last time Anushka Sharma was in India?

Anushka's arrival in India comes after several months. The actress was here last for the Indian Premier League in June, in which Virat's team Royal Challengers Bengaluru, lifted the trophy. She also accompanied the team for the celebration in Bengaluru, which led to a stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium, resulting in the death of 11 people.



Also Read: DYK Akshaye Did The Viral FA9LA Dance 11 Years Before Dhurandhar Release

Advertisement