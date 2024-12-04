'We'll Soon Open Up': Sunil Pal's Wife Sarita On Comedian's Mysterious Disappearance

Sunil Pal Missing Case Update: Stand-up comedian and actor Sunil Pal remained untraceable for several hours on Tuesday after travelling outside Mumbai for a show and then contacted his family members and told them he was safe, police said. Pal’s whereabouts remained a mystery for several hours and his mobile phone was also switched off, making it difficult for police to trace him, an official told to PTI. His wife has now shared a note.

Sunil Pal's wife shares first post after his disappearance

On December 4, a day after Sunil Pal's missing case, his wife Sarita Pal took to her Instagram account to share an update. While she assured the comedian's fans that he was well, she also dropped a cryptic message raising netizens' eyebrows. Her message is now circulating online.

In the post, Sarita Sunil Pal wrote, “Everything is fine, rest of the matter we will soon open up to our well-wishers once the Police allow us after a complete statement procedure and FIR.” Her statement makes it clear that the family has lodged an FIR and that there is a criminal conspiracy at play.

Sunil Pal's wife filed missing person's complaint during the comedian's brief disappearance

Sunil Pal's worried wife approached the Santacruz police station on Tuesday evening seeking assistance to trace him as she feared her husband may have been kidnapped, he told PTI. Police immediately launched a search for the 49-year-old comedian actor along with his relatives. A twist in the “missing” tale came when Pal late in the evening himself contacted his family members and told them he was safe and would return home late Tuesday night or early Wednesday, the official said.

A file photo of Sunil Pal | Image: X

Since Pal has contacted his family, his wife has not filed any formal police complaint, he said. However, police will ask the comedian-actor about his whereabouts during the day when he returns home, the official added.