Wednesday Star Emma Myers Is A Bollywood Fan, Calls SS Rajamouli's Baahubali Her 'Favourite Film'

Emma Myers, best known for her portrayal of Enid Sinclair in the Netflix series Wednesday, recently shed light on her love for the Hindi film industry. The actress made special mention of SS Rajamouli's duokogy Baahubali, which received massive global acclaim. She also sang high praises of Aamir Khan and his movies.

What did Emma Myers say about Bollywood?

A clip from Emma's recent interview with Hits Radio has been circulating online. She was asked to talk about a movie or a TV show that she loves, but her fans will be surprised to know about it. The Wednesday fame said, “I love Bollywood films. I think they are super fun. One of my favourite films ever is 3 Idiots. I show it to people all the time. It is 4 hours long, but you have the best time of your life. There is also a two-part saga called Baahubali, which I love." The actress and the anchor also bonded over the famous 3 Idiots dialogue ‘All is Well’.

Before mentioning the Bollywood films, the actress admitted that she really likes the Twilight movie series. The clip of her heaping praises of Baahubali and 3 Idiots has been going viral among desi fans.



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International recognition of 3 Idiots

Emma Myers is not the only Hollywood star who has mentioned 3 Idiots as their favourite movie. Earlier, Jackie Chan admitted being a fan of Aamir Khan and said, "I watch very few Bollywood movies, but I loved 3 Idiots (2009). It was a huge success in Hong Kong. I became an Aamir Khan fan overnight. I think he is a terrific actor.”

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