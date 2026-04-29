West Bengal Phase 2 Polls: Mithun Chakraborty Stands In Queue To Cast Vote, Says 'No Special Treatment Requested'

The second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 began on Wednesday, with actor and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mithun Chakraborty among the early voters to cast his ballot in Kolkata.

Mithun arrived at Subhokhon Community Hall in Belgachia and was seen standing in the queue with other voters as polling started. His presence drew attention at the booth, but the actor chose to wait like any other citizen before casting his vote.



After voting, Mithun spoke to the media and said he had not asked for any special arrangements. He also said he was confident that the process would remain smooth and peaceful.

"Just like any regular citizen, I haven't requested any special treatment whatsoever. I'm confident the voting process will be carried out smoothly, and I appreciate the Election Commission for ensuring everything is in place. I firmly believe the election will proceed successfully," the actor told reporters here.

The second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 has officially commenced, preceded by rigorous mock polls across the state's high-stakes corridors.

The scale of the final phase is massive, covering nearly half of the state's total assembly seats, 142 (out of 294). The total electorate is around 3.21 crore (Male: 1,64,35,627 and Female: 1,57,37,418 and Third Gender: 792). 1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women.

The second phase is a major one in the state election, covering 142 of the total 294 Assembly seats. Around 3.21 crore voters are eligible to vote in this phase, including 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 third gender voters.

The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (ANI)

