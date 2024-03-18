×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 16:10 IST

When Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Celebrated Holi Together

Nick Jonas celebrated Holi 2020 in India along with his wife Priyanka Chopra. In a video recorded by the singer, Vicky and Katrina could be seen dancing.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas at Mumbai airport | Image:Viral Bhayani/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nick Jonas arrived in India, seemingly to celebrate Holi with his wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Maire, who are already in the country. Ahead of the festival, taking a look back at the time the Sucker singer accidentally ousted Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif during their courtship period. A video recorded by Nick at a Holi party went viral on social media, confirming Vickat's relationship. 

When Nick Jonas ousted Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif 

In 2020, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who had been married for 2 years at the time, celebrated Holi in India. The couple attended a Holi bash organised by Isha Ambani in Mumbai. Several other Bollywood celebrities were in attendance at the celebration too. Recording his experience at the party, the American singer accidentally caught Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dancing together. In another inside video, the Sam Bahadur actor could be seen helping Katrina get colour off her face. 

 

 

At the time, Vicky and Katrina had not openly admitted to their relationship. While their public spotting together, holidays and social media banter fuelled the reports of their link up. The couple never admitted to their romance publicly, until their wedding in 2021. The video posted by Nick Jonas, however, served as a confirmation to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s budding romance. 

Is Nick Jonas in India to celebrate Holi again? 

After 2020, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have not celebrated the festival of colours in India. The couple, who is settled in the United States of America, celebrate Holi in full frenzy at their residence in Los Angeles. This year, however, reports suggest that they will be in Priyanka’s homeland for the celebration. 

 

 

On March 14, Priyanka Chopra along with her two-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas arrived in India. The Fashion actress flew down to attend Bulgari's store launch event in Mumbai for which she is one of the global ambassadors. Days after this, today, March 18, her husband and singer Nick Jonas also arrived in Mumbai. It is now being speculated that the couple will celebrate Holi in India and are also expected to be in attendance at some parties organised for the same. 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 16:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CAA in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the applicants will comprise only those who were excluded from the updated National Register of Citizens.

CAA in Assam

7 minutes ago
VFS Global CEO Zubin Karkaria

India travel investments

12 minutes ago
Bad Newz

Bad Newz Release Date

14 minutes ago
Swiggy

Swiggy road safety

15 minutes ago
VinFast Forges Partnership with Leith Automotive Group for First US Dealership Launch

Vinfast India Launch

16 minutes ago
PM Modi In Telangana Rally

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

17 minutes ago
Building collapsed in Kolkata

Building Collapsed

17 minutes ago
RCB Women's team

RCB's WPL 2024 win

19 minutes ago
Electric vehicles

Govt approves EV policy

21 minutes ago
BSP MP Sangeeta Azad joins BJP

Sangeeta Azad Join BJP

21 minutes ago
AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca inhaler costs

23 minutes ago
Robert Downey Jr with his wife Susan

RDJ, Wife's Married Life

23 minutes ago
Ben Stokes and MS Dhoni

Stokes in Dhoni captaincy

24 minutes ago
IPS Vivek Sahay appointed as new DGP of Bengal

West Bengal DGP

25 minutes ago
gangrape of a minor student

DSP Arrested in Assam

28 minutes ago
US Federal Reserve

US Fed Meeting

32 minutes ago
Nitish Modi, Nitishkumar, PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

32 minutes ago
Faf du Plessis

Du Plessis on Kohli

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SC denies Adani Power's Rs 1,376 crore LPS plea against Rajasthan discom

    Business News5 hours ago

  2. Brisbane Olympics organizers build a new stadium, scrap Gabba plans

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. Five Eye Nations: Indian Agencies Warn Of Khalistani Threat To Diplomats

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Top Electoral Bonds Donor Funded MK Stalin's DMK With Rs 509 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  5. Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Afghanistan: Reports

    World10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo