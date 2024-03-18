Advertisement

Nick Jonas arrived in India, seemingly to celebrate Holi with his wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Maire, who are already in the country. Ahead of the festival, taking a look back at the time the Sucker singer accidentally ousted Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif during their courtship period. A video recorded by Nick at a Holi party went viral on social media, confirming Vickat's relationship.

When Nick Jonas ousted Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

In 2020, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who had been married for 2 years at the time, celebrated Holi in India. The couple attended a Holi bash organised by Isha Ambani in Mumbai. Several other Bollywood celebrities were in attendance at the celebration too. Recording his experience at the party, the American singer accidentally caught Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dancing together. In another inside video, the Sam Bahadur actor could be seen helping Katrina get colour off her face.

At the time, Vicky and Katrina had not openly admitted to their relationship. While their public spotting together, holidays and social media banter fuelled the reports of their link up. The couple never admitted to their romance publicly, until their wedding in 2021. The video posted by Nick Jonas, however, served as a confirmation to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s budding romance.

Is Nick Jonas in India to celebrate Holi again?

After 2020, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have not celebrated the festival of colours in India. The couple, who is settled in the United States of America, celebrate Holi in full frenzy at their residence in Los Angeles. This year, however, reports suggest that they will be in Priyanka’s homeland for the celebration.

On March 14, Priyanka Chopra along with her two-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas arrived in India. The Fashion actress flew down to attend Bulgari's store launch event in Mumbai for which she is one of the global ambassadors. Days after this, today, March 18, her husband and singer Nick Jonas also arrived in Mumbai. It is now being speculated that the couple will celebrate Holi in India and are also expected to be in attendance at some parties organised for the same.