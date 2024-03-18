Advertisement

Nick Jonas, who was in Mumbai with his band The Jonas Brothers a few weeks ago, has returned to the city. It seems the singer is in town to celebrate Holi with Priyanka Chopra and her family. PeeCee came to India last week with her daughter Malti Marie to attend the Bulgari store launch event in Mumbai followed by A Roman Holi bash hosted by her BFF Isha Ambani.

Nick Jonas, who was in Texas for another leg of The Jonas Brothers Tour, arrived in Mumbai early hours of Monday morning. In the viral video, Nick looks dapper in a white denim-on-denim ensemble.

(A screengrab from the video | Image: Instagram)

Nick Jiju as he is lovingly called by paparazzi, happily posed for the camera, waving at them and then left in his car.

Nick Jonas in Mumbai for Holi celebrations

Priyanka and Nick are considered one of the best hosts when it comes to throwing a Holi bash at their house in Los Angeles. Now, with both of them in Mumbai, it seems they will be celebrating the festival of colours here. If this turns out to be true, then we can expect a huge celebration with Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha, Isha Ambani-Anand Parimal, Meera Chopra-Rakshit Kejriwal, and other B-town celebs in attendance. However, we have to wait for the confirmation.

Meanwhile, Nick was blown away by Priyanka's recent photos, dressed in a soft pink saree paired with a stylish off-shoulder blouse. Re-sharing her photo on his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Dear God (hot face and drooling face emoticon).”

Priyanka is the Indian ambassador of luxury jewellery brand Bulgari and was in India to launch a new line in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza.