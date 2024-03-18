×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 08:34 IST

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas To Celebrate Holi In India? Singer Arrives In Mumbai | Watch

Nick Jonas was snapped arriving at Mumbai airport in the early hours of Monday (March 18) morning. It seems the singer is in India for Holi celebrations.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas at Mumbai airport | Image:Viral Bhayani/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nick Jonas, who was in Mumbai with his band The Jonas Brothers a few weeks ago, has returned to the city. It seems the singer is in town to celebrate Holi with Priyanka Chopra and her family. PeeCee came to India last week with her daughter Malti Marie to attend the Bulgari store launch event in Mumbai followed by A Roman Holi bash hosted by her BFF Isha Ambani.

Nick Jonas is in town to celebrate Holi

Nick Jonas, who was in Texas for another leg of The Jonas Brothers Tour, arrived in Mumbai early hours of Monday morning. In the viral video, Nick looks dapper in a white denim-on-denim ensemble.

 

(A screengrab from the video | Image: Instagram)

 

Nick Jiju as he is lovingly called by paparazzi, happily posed for the camera, waving at them and then left in his car.

Advertisement

 

 

Nick Jonas in Mumbai for Holi celebrations

Priyanka and Nick are considered one of the best hosts when it comes to throwing a Holi bash at their house in Los Angeles. Now, with both of them in Mumbai, it seems they will be celebrating the festival of colours here. If this turns out to be true, then we can expect a huge celebration with Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha, Isha Ambani-Anand Parimal, Meera Chopra-Rakshit Kejriwal, and other B-town celebs in attendance. However, we have to wait for the confirmation.

Meanwhile, Nick was blown away by Priyanka's recent photos, dressed in a soft pink saree paired with a stylish off-shoulder blouse. Re-sharing her photo on his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Dear God (hot face and drooling face emoticon).”

Advertisement

 

 

Priyanka is the Indian ambassador of luxury jewellery brand Bulgari and was in India to launch a new line in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza.

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 08:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

In the wee hours of Monday morning, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area

Kolkata Building Collapse

a minute ago
Electric vehicles

Govt approves EV policy

2 minutes ago
David Guetta and Jessica

David Welcomes Newborn

2 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap Party

9 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz defeats Medvedev

11 minutes ago
China real estate

China property trends

12 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Sensex, Nifty open lower

14 minutes ago
Nicolo Zaniolo

Villa salvages 1-1 draw

17 minutes ago
Azam Khan

India News LIVE:

17 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED

Kejriwal Skips ED Summon

17 minutes ago
Joao Felix

Barca routs Atletico 3-0

19 minutes ago
Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC

TSMC chip plant plans

25 minutes ago
THESE Parties That Did Not Get Any Funding Through Electoral Bonds Scheme | Complete List Here

Electoral Bonds Scheme

25 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag

United beats Liverpool

27 minutes ago
Mutual funds

Top mutual funds

28 minutes ago
Patrik Schick

Leverkusen keeps lead

31 minutes ago
Crime

Jacksonville Beach Shooti

32 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Kane to join England

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  2. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle11 hours ago

  3. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World12 hours ago

  4. 2 Brothers Arrested For Posing as ED Officers, Extorting Money

    India News12 hours ago

  5. NDA Will Cross 400-Mark on June 4, Says PM Modi in Andhra | LIVE

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo