Vijay Deverakond and Rashmika Mandanna are rumoured to be dating for more than a year now. The actors have shared screen space in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Amid the rumours of the couple getting engaged, an old video of the Kushi actor defending Rashmika is doing rounds on social media.

Vijay Deverakonda said Rashmika-Rakshit relationship ‘its no one’s business’

During the promotions of their film Dear Comrade, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna addressed the media together. When a reporter asked Rashmika Mandanna about her relationship with Rakshit Shetty, Vijay jumped to answer the question instead. For the unversed, after starring in Kirik Party alongside Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika became engaged to him soon after. The images from their 2017 engagement had garnered media attention. However, the engagement was called off in 2018.

Rashmika Mandanna with Rakshit Shetty on their engagement day | Image: Rashmika FC/Instagram

When a reporter asked the Pushpa actress about the broken engagement, Vijay jumped in and said, “I don’t even know your question…but it is no one’s business. Like I am giving an answer. I don’t even understand the question…how is it anyone’s business.”

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandana to get engaged soon?

As per media reports Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna would soon make official confirmation about their relationship. Sources revealed that they would get engaged in an intimate ceremony in the second week of February 2024. However, there is no official confirmation of the news from either of the actors. Sources close to the actor confirmed to IANS that the reports are false.

A file photo of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda | Image: Rashmika Fc/Instagram

