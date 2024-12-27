Who Is Baby John Actress Wamiqa Gabbi? Child Actor From Jab We Met Who Has Become The Latest Internet Sensation

The Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John hit the big screens on December 25, coinciding with the Christmas holiday. Despite releasing on a non-working day, the actioner was unable to impress the audience on the big screen. Tough, movie’s one of the lead actresses’ Wamiqa Gabbi is currently making waves on the internet with many calling her the ‘new national crush.’

Who is Wamiqa Gabbi?

Wamiqa Gabbi was born into a Punjabi family in Chandigarh and is the daughter of renowned author Govardhan Gabbi. While her family prefers to stay out of the media spotlight, her father’s works have earned him significant attention. Govardhan is well-known in literary circles for books such as Tin Tiye Satt, Ateet De Sirnavein, Puran Katha, and Taana Baana.

Wamiqa made her acting debut in 2007 with Imtiaz Ali’s romantic comedy Jab We Met, when she was just 13 years old and played Kareena Kapoor’s cousin. Following several supporting roles in films like Love Aaj Kal, Mausam, and Bitto Boss, Wamiqa secured her first lead role in the film Sixteen. However, it was her performance in the critically acclaimed web series Grahan in 2021 that earned her widespread recognition. Since then, she has worked in several other web series, including Mai: A Mother's Rage, Modern Love: Mumbai, Jubilee, and Modern Love Chennai.

Why Wamiqa Gabbi is compared to Aishwarya Rai?

Baby John actress Wamiqa Gabbi is admired not only for her acting but also for her beauty. She is often compared to the iconic Aishwarya Rai on social media due to her eyes. Recently, when Wamiqa appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, comedian Kapil Sharma also complimented her, saying, “Aapki aankhein itni khubsurat hai, aapse paise lete hai doctor ki aapko dete hai, ‘ki do minute dekhti raho mujhe’?”