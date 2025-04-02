Who Is 'Duplicate Salman Khan' Arrested For Brandishing Gun In A Reel? Influencer Is Married To 'Lucknow Ki Kareena'

Aazam Ansari, popularly known as Duplicate Salman Khan, has been arrested by the Lucknow Police for reportedly engaging in an altercation while filming a reel in a crowded market. Ansari was detained by police for causing a traffic jam and carrying a licensed revolver, without permission.

Aazam Ansari is based in Lucknow | Image: Instagram

In a video shared on his Instagram handle, Ansari claimed that his life is under threat and if his revolver's license is being revoked, then he be provided with a security guard. "Police ne mara pita tha kal bahut zyada. I am not getting bail. They intend to keep me in jail. They are cancelling my revolver's license also. If anyone kills me, then what? No one came to help me. I was there (in jail) all night. If they send me to jail, my work will be stopped. If they keep my revolver, I will be killed today. I need the revolver. If they are taking my gun away, then give me a guard," Ansari appealed in his video.

Who is Aazam Ansari? Duplicate Salman Khan in the news for carrying the revolver

Aazam Ansari has over 1.2 lakh followers on Instagram and over 7.96 lakh followers on YouTube. He lives in Old Lucknow and seems to be a die-hard Salman Khan fan. His YT channel and Insta feed are full of videos that see him grooving to the actor's popular songs. It seems that the movie Tere Naam and Salman's popular mid-parted hair in it had an impact on him.

Many of Ansari's trending reels see him in the getup of Radhe from Tere Naam. His other popular reels see him with "Lucknow Ki Kareena" Nazia Hasan. They are married and share a kid, a baby girl. Ansari's YouTube channel has over 550 million views from 2400 videos shared by him. In true Salman style, several of Ansari's videos see him shirtless. He walks around on the streets topless in many of his videos, dancing and grooving like the Bollywood star.

Details of the case against Aazam Ansari

According to DCP West Zone Vishwajeet Srivastava, Aazam Ansari aka Duplicate Salman Khan was making reels without proper permission. “The police team arrested Azam as he was gathering a crowd and making reels without permission. Blocking the road and displaying a revolver could have led to a major incident,” Srivastava said.

Aazam Ansari with his wife Nazia Hasan | Image: Instagram