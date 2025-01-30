Who Is Mahira Sharma? BB13 Finalist Ignites Dating Rumours With Mohammed Siraj 2-Year After Breaking Up With Paras Chhabra

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj's relationship status has been a hot topic for a few days. Previously, he was linked to Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, but he rubbished the rumours by calling her 'Behna'. Now, the fast bowler has been linked to actress and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Mahira Sharma. A media report suggests that Siraj and Mahira have been dating for the past few months. Here’s all we know about her.

Who is Mahira Sharma?

Mahira Sharma is an Indian actress, known for working in Bollywood and Pollywood films. She is originally from Jammu and Kashmir and completed her studies in her hometown before venturing into her career in acting.

The viral girl made her debut with Yaaron Ka Tashan (2017) at a very young age. This was followed by a series of projects, including Ekta Kapoor's Naagin in 2018, Bepanah Pyar in 2019, and Kundali Bhagya in the same year.

File photo of Mahira Sharma | Image: X

Mahira’s rising popularity led her to participate in the renowned reality show Bigg Boss Season 13 (2019), where she finished as a finalist. She later portrayed Ginni, the female lead in the Punjabi film LehmberGinni (2023), followed by her appearance in the web series Bajao on Jio Cinema.

In addition to her success in films, Mahira has featured in over 50 music videos, including hits like Lehanga, Mexico Koka, Gal Karke, Rang Lageya, Nazaara, Love You Oye, Bhabi, Koka, Relation, Tu Te Sharab, RaRa RiRi Reloaded, and My Moon. With over 8.8 million Instagram followers, she maintains a strong social presence. Her recent work includes her role as Ratna in Raduaa Returns.

Mahira Sharma’s dating history

As per reports, Mahira Sharma was previously in a relationship with Paras Chhabra. They met on the set of Bigg Boss 13 and developed feelings for each other. However, their relationship ended in 2023, with Mahira unfollowing Paras on Instagram.

Mahira Sharma with Paras Chhabra | Image: X