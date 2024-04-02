×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 18:32 IST

Who Is Neelam Upadhyaya? Priyanka Chopra's To-be Sister-in-law Who Is Set To Marry Siddharth

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the roka ceremony of the actress's younger brother Siddharth Chopra on March 30 in Mumbai.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra | Image:Priyanka Chopra/instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Priyanka Chopra’s younger brother Siddharth Chopra is all set to tie the knot with Neelam Upadhyaya. During their visit to India, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas along with their toddler daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas attended the roka ceremony of the couple held on March 30 in Mumbai. While Siddharth has often shared the limelight with the Fashion actress, Neelam is no stranger to showbiz herself. 

Who is Neelam Upadhaya?

Siddharth Chopra was rumoured to be dating Neelam Upadhyaya for a while now. However, the couple never accepted their relationship publicly and broke the news of their alleged romance by sharing a picture from their roka ceremony today. Neelam, as per media reports, has been a part of cinema for about nine years now. 

 

 

The 31-year-old Neelam is an actress who has predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu movies. The actress made her debut with the Telugu film Mr 7 in 2012. She then gave her breakthrough performance in the Tamil movie Unnodu Oru Naal and was last seen in the 2018 Telugu movie Tamasha.

 

When did Neelam start dating Siddharth? 

Neelam’s relationship rumours with Siddharth first began in 2019 when the couple made a joint appearance at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The couple then accompanied Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Holi bash hosted by the Ambanis in 2020. Sharing a wish for Siddarth on Instagram on his birthday, Neelam wrote in the caption, “There are some feelings you will never find words for; you will learn to name them after the ones who gave them to you'-Maza Dohta #happybirthdayboo #sunshineinhumanform.” Most recently, Siddharth and Neelam were spotted partying with Nick Jonas on his trip to India in February for his maiden Lollapalooza concert with his band the Jonas Brothers. 

Nickyanka attend Siddharth Chopra’s roka ceremony 

On March 30, Priyanka Chopra along with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was spotted in Mumbai in Indian attire. While it was unclear what the family was upto then, the actress has now revealed that she attended the roka ceremony of her younger brother. Wishing her brother and his fiance on their special day, Priyanka shared a photo of the soon-to-be weds and expressed her happiness in the caption. She wished the couple good luck for the future as well. 

 

A screengrab of Priyanka Chopra's post | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram 

 

Sharing a photo of herself from the event, Priyanka wrote in her Instagram stories, “They did it…happy Roka!” In the photo, the Fashion actress could be seen in a red saree while Nick also 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 18:32 IST

