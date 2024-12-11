Who is Payal Kapadia? Golden Globe Nominee Director Once Booked For Rioting

Golden Globes 2025 Nominations: Since the Golden Globes nominations were revealed on Paramount+ on 6 January (IST), Payal Kapadia has been in the spotlight. The director of All We Imagine As Light made history as the first Indian nominated in the Best Director category. Her Cannes-winning film is also competing for the Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language award, marking a major achievement for Indian cinema. However, few are aware that this award-winning filmmaker was once detained by Pune police.

Who is award-winning filmmaker Payal Kapadia?

Born in Mumbai in 1986, Payal Kapadia is the daughter of painter and video artist Nalini Malani. She attended Rishi Valley School, a boarding school in Andhra Pradesh, where she was introduced to avant-garde filmmakers like Ritwik Ghatak and Andrei Tarkovsky through the school's film club. She later studied at St. Xavier's College, Mumbai, followed by a one-year master's programme at Sophia College, Mumbai.

All We Imagine As A Life | Image: X

From 2015 to 2018, Kapadia pursued film direction at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). She gained attention during her time there for protesting against the appointment of actor-turned-politician Gajendra Chauhan as FTII's chairman. Alongside many students, she participated in a 139-day boycott of classes and academic activities, marking one of the longest protests in the institute's history. Kapadia was among 35 students charged by Pune Police for the wrongful confinement of then-FTII director Prashant Pathrabe and rioting. Despite suspending her scholarship during the protest, FTII later supported her by covering her travel expenses to Cannes in 2017.

From Cannes to Golden Globes: Payal Kapadia's success scales high

Payal’s talent shone despite the challenges. In 2017, her short film Afternoon Clouds earned a spot at Cannes. The FTII administration supported her, recognising her growth into a disciplined artist. This marked the start of her journey in global cinema.

Payal Kapadia with All We Imagine As A Life's team | Image: X