Who Is Priyanka Halder? 33-Year-Old Actress, Now Contestant In Samay Raina's India's Got Latent

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina's popular YouTube show, India's Got Latent, has received widespread acclaim in India. The contestants from the show often go viral, often due to controversies. Recently, a woman who appeared on the show with her friend faced huge criticism and character assassination on social media after sharing details about her personal life.

Who is Priyanka Halder?

As per reports, Priyanka Halder, a 33-year-old actress based in Mumbai, comes from West Bengal. She has featured in multiple episodes of Crime Patrol and Utha Patak 4 on ALTT (formerly ALTBalaji), alongside various shows on DD National and other platforms.

Halder completed her education up to Class 12. She married young and had her son at the age of 18. Her husband, employed by the Indian Railways, is based in Nagpur. During the show, Halder shared with the audience that she is married and has a 15-year-old son, which sparked further online controversy.

Why is Priyanka Halder getting trolled?

Priyanka Halder took part as a model for her friend, a costume cutter, in a segment on a show co-judged by comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and singer Tony Kakkar.

In the act, Priyanka wore a red bodycon dress, which Adil tore as part of an attempt to turn it into a cut-out style. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when she revealed she was married with a 15-year-old son. This revelation sparked a wave of criticism from netizens, leading to a debate about her performance.

As the clip went viral, many labelled it "inappropriate" and accused Priyanka of "cheating" on her husband, who she claimed worked for the Indian Railways in Nagpur. Some speculated that her segment was scripted and that her story of having a husband and child was made up for the sake of the act, hoping to gain attention and get noticed by filmmakers. Others defended her, questioning why people were objectifying her.