Who Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dating After Nikki Sharma? Meet BeerBiceps' New Rumoured Girlfriend Juhi Bhatt

Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps making headlines and this time for his dating life rather than any controversy. The YouTuber seems to have moved on following his recent breakup, which happened just days before the India’s Got Latent controversy. The 31-year-old was spotted last night with Dehradun-based model Juhi Bhatt, and they appear to have made their relationship official.

A video featuring YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and his rumoured girlfriend Juhi Bhatt shows them walking inside Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (12 April). The clip captures them leaving the venue after the high-voltage Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match.

Viewers first noticed both during the live broadcast, where Ranveer sat beside a mystery woman. The pair later walked out of the stadium together. Both wore matching white T-shirts. When a fan approached him for a picture, he politely refused and walked away, reportedly saying, "Girlfriend ke saath hoon (I’m with my girlfriend)," he told the fan.

Who is Juhi Bhatt?

Juhi Bhatt is a 29-year-old actress, social media influencer, and model, reportedly from Dehradun. She creates fashion, lifestyle, and dance content on Instagram, where she has over 4.6 lakh followers. Alongside her online work, she has modelled professionally and collaborated with the digital content platform FilterCopy.

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Her profile showcases dance reels, lifestyle videos, and creative sketches. She has also worked on a project titled When You Break Up With Your Job. In addition, she appeared in Amazon Prime Video’s horror web series Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery (2025). Earlier, she played the female lead in Tum Se Na Ho Paayega (2019), another Prime web series.

Fans have speculated about the two before. During Diwali last year, Ranveer shared several photographs, including a Ghibli-style image featuring a woman whose identity he did not disclose.

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